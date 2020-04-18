Recipes for Classic St. Louis Foods That You Can Make at Home
Just because you're stuck at home doesn't mean that you have to miss out on some of your favorite St. Louis foods.
Everybody is cooking and baking these days and these classic St. Louis recipes can provide some of your all-time favorite local comfort foods.
From the Courtesy Diner's slinger to Famous Barr's French onion soup to Casa Gallardo's fried ice cream, these classic St. Louis dishes will warm your heart and fill your stomach.
