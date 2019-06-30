Tower Grove Pride 2019 Was a Celebration of Love

Even the oppressive heat couldn't stop the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies from showing up in Tower Grove Park to party at Tower Grove Pride.

The community-centered Pride event focuses on inclusivity, bringing together a range of people representing all sexualities, genders, ages and backgrounds to network, organize and celebrate each other.

Everyone came together and gathered under the shade of the beautiful trees in the park. There were cute couples, happy dogs, excited kids, great costumes, beautiful face paint and plenty of hugs to go around. What a party.

06/29/2019

Photos by Katie Counts