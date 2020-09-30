This Huge Cherokee Street Building Includes 9 Bedrooms and a Storefront [PHOTOS]

Located in historic Benton Park, this compound on Cherokee Street is the stuff of dreams. The three-story, mixed-use building includes two commercial spaces on the ground level and more than 6,500 square feet of living space.

This gorgeous corner lot building has nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and tons of historic charm. The exposed brick and open spaces on the inside look stunningly chic and shockingly clean for a building that was originally constructed in 1869.

The back yard is almost as enchanting as the building, too. The huge space includes four parking spots and a patio with plenty of room to chill.

And side note: Jeremy Miller of Dead Wax Records (located in one of the storefronts at street level) promises that the sale of the building doesn’t mean that the shop is closing. More information on that at RiverfrontTimes.com tomorrow.

