There Are Nine Jail Cells Inside This Missouri House… Kinky [PHOTOS]

If you’re into some heavy BDSM fantasy role-playing (or horror movies), this historic Missouri house with a nine-cell jail attached is your freaky dream castle.

Built in 1875, this property is known as the Howard County Sheriff's House and Jail and it dates back to the days when law enforcement in small towns kept a close eye on their prisoners by keeping them basically at their own house.

Located near Columbia, MO, the house has two bedrooms and three levels of living space. It underwent an extensive (and expensive) renovation in 2005, but this gorgeous house still isn’t nearly as interesting as what is attached.

The door in the kitchen opens up to another world. The bi-level 2,500 square foot attached prison area includes nine cells and a booking room. There are bars on the windows and with all of the metal and bland industrial paint, this place doesn’t look vintage at all — it looks like it’s ready to be used right now.

So if you like history or a little (sexual) mystery, the Howard County Sheriff's House might fulfill all of your desires.

For more information on this $350,000 property, visit the listing page or contact Jeff Radel with House of Brokers Realty, Inc. at 855-750-0262.

Photos by Realtor.com