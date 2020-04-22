The Missouri House Where Ginger Rogers Was Born Has a Beautiful Clawfoot Bathtub [PHOTOS]

Formerly a small Ginger Rogers museum, this modest house in Independence, MO has a huge history.

The actress, dancer and singer was born in this house and spent her childhood here. Built in 1906, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home is 900 square feet of small-town charm.

This historic home has gleaming floors and a newer HVAC system, but it still has charming old-style details like a beautiful clawfoot tub in the bathroom.

This cute house is listed for $74,500 and sits on a 8,700 square foot lot. For more information, visit the listing page.

UPDATE: The listing has been pulled off the market.

Photos by Realtor.com