The Missouri House Where Ginger Rogers Was Born Has a Beautiful Clawfoot Bathtub [PHOTOS]
Formerly a small Ginger Rogers museum, this modest house in Independence, MO has a huge history.
The actress, dancer and singer was born in this house and spent her childhood here. Built in 1906, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home is 900 square feet of small-town charm.
This historic home has gleaming floors and a newer HVAC system, but it still has charming old-style details like a beautiful clawfoot tub in the bathroom.
This cute house is listed for $74,500 and sits on a 8,700 square foot lot. For more information, visit the listing page.
UPDATE: The listing has been pulled off the market.
Photos by Realtor.com
