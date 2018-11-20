Take a Virtual Tour Through a Redesigned Aldi in St. Louis

Aldi is in the process of remodeling 37 of its stores in the St. Louis area. This $49 million project has been welcomed by the community and, to date, thirteen remodels have been completed in the St. Louis area. The new stores are well-designed and spacious, with wide aisles and plenty of selection.

The retailer recently announced that it would expand its "selection of fresh, organic and easy-to-prepare options by 40 percent," which just might give it an edge over the many other grocers in town.

Take this location at 1033 Lemay Ferry Road, for instance, which saw its grand opening earlier this month. It's directly across the street from the famous Shop 'n Save-turned-Schnucks with the gigantic awesome Gateway Arch tribute out front.

When grocery stores are at war, customers win with lower prices. Let the games begin!

-- text and photos by Jaime Lees

Photos by Jaime Lees