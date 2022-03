Everything We Saw at St. Patrick’s Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

After a two-year hiatus, the Dogtown Parade & Irish Festival roared back today and brought joy to Tamm Aveneue and beyond.

The green beer was flowing and Irish eyes were smiling. St. Louisans were jubilant to be able to get out in the sunshine and celebrate.

However, tragedy also struck on St. Patrick's Day in St. Louis. Read more: One Man Shot, One Man Dead at Yesterday's St. Louis Parade

Photos by Theo Welling