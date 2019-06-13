St. Louis Went Wild After the Blues Won the Stanley Cup [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Blues fans packed Enterprise Center, Busch Stadium and every bar in the downtown area last night to watch Game 7. And when the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Boston (just like we knew they would), their fans spilled out onto the streets of St. Louis to party. We were there and captured all of the celebrations. Congratulations, St. Louis. You earned it.

Photos by Danny Wicentowski and Katie Counts

