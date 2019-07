St. Louis’ Pride Parade Brought Big Crowds Downtown

Pride St. Louis' annual parade faced a lot of controversy this year. After starting on a high note with the announcement that the trans community and the Metro Trans Umbrella Group would serve as the grand marshal for the event, things got complicated when MTUG pulled out after Pride STL reversed its previous decision to ban police in uniform from participating in the parade. (Then there was the sex offender who was caught by the FBI after threatening to commit a mass shooting at the Pride St. Louis festivities. Terrifying.)

But the event turned out to be a safe and happy one, with out and proud St. Louisans and their allies showing their love downtown. It was hot outside, but a sprinkler from a fire truck produced some rain and some real rainbows for the happy attendees.

Photos by Theo Welling