St. Louis Classic Tattoo Expo Brings Pain and Beauty Together Downtown

Tattoo artists from all over the state and country descended upon St. Louis for the weekend to show off their skills in the inaugural St. Louis Classic Tattoo Expo, hosted by St. Louis tattoo power couple LT Woods and Laura Tromben at the Holiday Inn downtown. The sound of needles buzzing was in the air as hundreds of locals checked out the art and got themselves inked, too. With an emphasis on the American Classic style, artists worked on clients, each other and themselves over the course of the three-day event.
-- Tom Hellauer

November 17, 2018

Photos by Tom Hellauer

