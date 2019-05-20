Show Me Burlesque’s ‘Spectaculaire!’ Was a Wild, Sexy Time on Cherokee

The people at the Show Me Burlesque Festival are always down for a good time and this year their "Spectaculaire!" show was wild and beautiful. Hosted at the Casa Loma Ballroom (3354 Iowa Avenue; 314-282-2258) just off Cherokee Street, the party spread over two floors with vendors, fortune tellers and magicians all getting in on the fun. Hosted by Van Ella Productions, the event featured talented performers from all over North America. Check out our photos of the crowd, the aerialists, the musicians, the magicians and, of course, the naughty stripteases.

05/18/2019

Photos by Theo Welling

