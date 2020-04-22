Protesters Gather in Jefferson City for ‘Reopen Missouri’ Rally
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Missouri State Capitol building today to protest Governor Mike Parson's "stay-at-home" order.
Protesters of all ages were represented, with the elderly turning out alongside families with young children.
They carried signs with messages like "Make America Great Again" and "Get Money $" and marched from outside the Capitol building to the governor's mansion.
Very few of the protesters wore a mask or participated in social distancing.
04/21/2020
Photos by Trenton Almgren-Davis
