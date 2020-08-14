Instagram Is Going Wild For This Retro Pink and Green Kitchen in Illinois [PHOTOS]

This house has over 50,000 likes on the Instagram page CheapOldHouses, and for good reason. The account posts photos and information about, yes, cheap old houses that are for sale, but it only features houses with outstanding designs still intact.

The idea is that someone who appreciates these unique styles will save or restore them, instead of these cool old places getting torn down or staying neglected.

This house on the market in Centralia, IL has about twice the “likes” as any others posted recently because the tile work inside is just so cool. Behind that rounded front door is a vintage pink and mint green kitchen that is just jaw-dropping. The same style is repeated in the bathroom where the pink tile walls take a backseat to the massive square tub. The green tub even looks to be the exact same shade as retro jade glass.

Though this two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is just over 1,100 square feet, it sure does pack a lot of style into just a couple of rooms. It seems like most of the rooms that aren't covered in vintage tiles are covered in vintage wood paneling, instead. Hopefully somebody will save it and fix it up to be as impressive as it was in its glory days.

For more information on this $64,000 property, visit the listing page or contact Stacie Wampler with Rod Snow, Inc. at 314-532-7366.

Photos by Realtor.com