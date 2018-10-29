All of the Fabulous People We Saw at the Adults-Only CWE Halloween Street Party

Prev
Next

The Legendary Central West End Halloween street party is always wild, but this year the costumes were extra sexy and insanely creative. The all-day event kicked off in the morning with a children's parade, a dog parade and trick-or-treating. But after 6 p.m. it became an adults-only street party with more flesh on display than Mardi Gras. It was the place to wear your skimpiest Halloween costume and strut your stuff, with a highly competitive costume contest held on the huge stage.

This year the entertainment was provided by DJ Crucial, and there was a performance by the STL Flash Mob. (They did "Thriller," of course.) Fire dancers thrilled the crowd and a whole range of costumed St. Louisans worked the stage in hopes of winning the contest. We saw a fun-loving Beetlejuice, an inspiring Sonny & Cher, an impressively accurate Steve Jobs and a murderous Ronald McDonald. In end, the top prize went to Optimus Prime.

Click through to see all of the stunning costumes and good times.

View these other slideshows:

10 Fabulous Homes for $180K or Less in Tower Grove South

30 Must-Visit LGBTQ-Friendly Bars and Businesses in St. Louis

This Couple Turned into Zombies for the Ultimate Haunted St. Louis Wedding

Things Everyone Who’s Moved Away From St. Louis Has Said at Least Once
« View the previous slideshow again!