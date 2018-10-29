All of the Fabulous People We Saw at the Adults-Only CWE Halloween Street Party

The Legendary Central West End Halloween street party is always wild, but this year the costumes were extra sexy and insanely creative. The all-day event kicked off in the morning with a children's parade, a dog parade and trick-or-treating. But after 6 p.m. it became an adults-only street party with more flesh on display than Mardi Gras. It was the place to wear your skimpiest Halloween costume and strut your stuff, with a highly competitive costume contest held on the huge stage.

This year the entertainment was provided by DJ Crucial, and there was a performance by the STL Flash Mob. (They did "Thriller," of course.) Fire dancers thrilled the crowd and a whole range of costumed St. Louisans worked the stage in hopes of winning the contest. We saw a fun-loving Beetlejuice, an inspiring Sonny & Cher, an impressively accurate Steve Jobs and a murderous Ronald McDonald. In end, the top prize went to Optimus Prime.

