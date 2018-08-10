20 Weird-Ass St. Louis-Area Roadside Attractions You Must Visit

St. Louis is weird. Proudly weird. But sometimes something stands out as extra weird. And there are all kinds of crazy, oddball, creepy and record-setting spots to visit in (and near) the Lou.

These are the places that make you pull over to go check out. They're also the places that you'll point your car toward one weekend afternoon because you just have to go see them with your own eyes.

St. Louis: Come for the toasted raviolis, stay for the weird-ass attractions.