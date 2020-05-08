10 Houses on The Hill That are For Sale Right Now

It's rare that houses on The Hill stay on the market for long. One of St. Louis' most coveted zip codes, everyone wants to live in this historically Italian neighborhood.

With small corner markets, great restaurants on each street and a close-knit community, The Hill is one of the best neighborhoods in the city to raise a family.

These ten houses are on the market on The Hill. They range from classic shotguns with basement bedrooms to newer builds with plenty of room for huge families.

But no matter the size or price, these houses won't stay on the market for long. Make your move quickly if you want to have a taste of la dolce vita.