St. Louis Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Draws Crowd to Airport

Close to 1,000 protesters flocked to Lambert airport on Sunday, expressing support for Muslims and refugees in St. Louis and criticizing the executive order from President Donald Trump that would indefinitely bar Syrian refugees from the country and subject immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries to increased screening. The protesters stood outside for hours in frigid temperatures, as the airport director had ordered that no more than 50 be permitted inside. Organizers filed a lawsuit to gain further access, but were were not granted immediate relief. Toward the end of the protest, some people tried to take their demonstration inside the airport, defying the director, but the police locked the doors.

Photographer Theo Welling was there to capture the action.

January 29, 2017