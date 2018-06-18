ShowcaseSTL Brought Music Lovers — and More than 100 Bands — to the Grove This Weekend

It was a hot weekend, but nothing could slow down the RFT's Showcase STL party. This year our annual celebration of the St. Louis music scene stretched over two days, bringing music and music lovers to the Grove for a steamy good time. With more than 100 performers on the lineup, this festival represented a large slice of the local music community and offered our up-and-comers alongside national acts like Brooke Candy and Guided by Voices.

Father’s Day also happened over the weekend, so the Sunday Showcases featured many proud papas who showed up to support their kids in bands and also many young children who were in attendance to cheer for their daddies. One pair of partying parents even showed up in matching yellow t-shirts to support their son, who performs in Biff Knarly. Check out this collection of photos to see all of the sexy, sweaty and adorable attendees.

Pictures brought to you by Jen West, Adam Newsham, Gina Dill-Thebeau and Lexie Miller.