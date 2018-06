PrideFest Shows LGBTQ St. Louis Defiant — and Proud — in 2018

With the lovely weather this weekend, we knew that PrideFest was going to be lit, but what we found downtown was an over-the-top extravaganza from somewhere over the rainbow. Huge balloons, kissing couples and a twerking contest were just the appetizers.

Thousands of people took to the streets for the parade on Market Street Sunday afternoon. And what could've been just an average parade exploded into a celebration of all things LGBTQ, where the community mingled with allies and observers to create a beautiful scene that was out, loud and proud.

June 24, 2018

Photos by Theo Welling