This Family Has Been Painting St. Louis’ Streets for 40 Years

Nobody else in St. Louis does street art as successfully and productively as the Fishbone family.

Robert Fishbone and Sarah Linquist started painting murals together in the mid 1970s, producing notable works such as their huge (and hugely famous) “Lindy Squared” on the old Lion Gas Building downtown.

And even though Sarah Linquist passed in 2010, the Fishbone family still continues to work together. Daughter Liza Fishbone has continued on the family tradition, frequently visiting town from her new home base in Austin restore faded murals (including ones painted by her mother) and traveling all over the country making art as part of a sidewalk art squad called Chalk Riot.

Forty years into the game, Fishbone’s creations are still making waves -- one of his more famous modern pieces is the colorful and semi-controversial mural on the side of the KDHX building. And a brand-new commissioned mural will be revealed this Saturday at STL-Style on Cherokee Street as part of a 40th birthday party for the Vines brothers, who own the shop.

“This is essentially a lifelong dream coming together. The Fishbones represent this bygone era of wall art," Jeff Vines says. “It means everything that it is him specifically doing this.”