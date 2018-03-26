The Arch Is Now Connected to Downtown, and These Kids Got to Walk It First

For the first time in the history of the Gateway Arch, visitors were able to access the Arch and the Mississippi riverfront from Fourth Street in one straight shot -- no more stairs, steps or streets in the way. Earlier today, on Monday, March 26, construction fencing was removed from Luther Ely Smith Square to unveil the direct access route over the highway, made possible by the $380 million CityArchRiver renovations. Preschoolers from University City Children's Center and Ascension School took the first tiny steps onto the new pathway, hand in hand with friends and family.

The RFT's Hayley Abshear was there to capture all the excitement, and once the rain stops, you can try the new entrance as well -- it's now open to the public. The new west entrance of the museum and visitor center will open June 19, and the galleries and museum exhibits will open July 3.

March 26, 2018

Photos by Hayley Abshear