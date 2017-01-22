59 Amazing Photos from the St. Louis Women’s March

St. Louis became one of many cities worldwide to make history on Saturday, when Women's Marches were held around the globe in support of women's rights. Participants of nearly every age, sex, economic and cultural background marched down Market Street to send the message that they will not sit by and let their rights or those of others be taken away by Donald Trump's presidency.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police estimated a crowd size of 13,000, while an organizer said the crowd grew to as many as 20,000. The friendly, diverse, upbeat crowd marched from Union Station to Luther Ely Smith Park, filling the surrounding streets when the park quickly reached capacity.

Photographer Steve Truesdell was on the scene to capture the Women's March on St. Louis for the Riverfront Times. Take a look at all the St. Louisans who stood up for human rights -- and see how history was made.

January 21, 2017

Photos by Steve Truesdell