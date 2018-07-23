The 2018 World Naked Bike Ride Brought Lots of Bodies to the Grove

The World Naked Bike Ride returned to the Grove on Saturday, and it brought a flesh feast for the eyes. The “bare-as-you-dare” bike ride, now in its eleventh year in St. Louis, is technically a political protest, but let’s not get too serious about it because it's also all about having a good time.

Participants gathered in the afternoon to strut their stuff before beginning the actual bike ride, which entailed 14.9 miles of snaking through city streets, catching views of various St. Louis landmarks along the way. There is also a pre-ride costume contest, with prizes awarded for distinctions like most creative, best dance moves and most hairy. (Chewbacca won that one this year. Cheater.)

Despite looking like a hedonistic free-for-all, the WNBR is all about consent: riders, gawkers and photographers are respectfully to ask permission before taking photos or commenting on someone’s body. But that’s not to say everyone didn’t find a little humor in the situation. Even the vendors on site were selling hot dogs and bratwurst.

July 21, 2018

Photos by Jen West