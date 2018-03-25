10,000+ Marched for Life in Downtown St. Louis, Demanding Action on Guns

A huge crowd filled downtown St. Louis on Saturday, March 26, demanding action on gun control. Some onlookers estimated the size as high as 15,000, with even the St. Louis Post-Dispatch saying it was "at least 10,000. The march had been organized by local students in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and was one of many huge events held from coast to coast. Students, teachers and parents joined long-time activists and even U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) in begging Congress to take action -- and ridiculing the NRA, sometimes with incredibly creative signs.

The RFT's Danny Wicentowski was there to capture the action.

March 25, 2018

Photos by Danny Wicentowski